The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $217.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,974. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $204.57 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.