Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 9,237,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

