Thomas (Tom) Whiting Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ) Stock

Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tom) Whiting acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).

The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for tin, gold, and uranium deposits. Its flagship project is the Heemskirk Tin project located in northwest Tasmania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

