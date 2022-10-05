Thomas (Tom) Whiting Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ) Stock

Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tom) Whiting acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).
Stellar Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Stellar Resources Company Profile
