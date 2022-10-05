TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 2,308 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,913,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,006 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 459,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,719,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

