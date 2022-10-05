TimeScale Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. 60,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,791. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

