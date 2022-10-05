TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases 43,973 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,973 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 23.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $84,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

