TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 226 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.79. 63,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,072. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

