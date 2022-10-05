TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 82,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,463. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

