Tnf LLC Acquires 28,965 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tnf LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.5% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HDV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 57,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,255. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.