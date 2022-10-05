Tnf LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 148.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.65. 131,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,233. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $287.04 and a one year high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

