Tnf LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.