Tnf LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tnf LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,401,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,821,000 after purchasing an additional 348,739 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 514,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 3,818,881 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

