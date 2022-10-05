Tnf LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 3.2 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. 52,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.