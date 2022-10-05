Tnf LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Tnf LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,949,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,747,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 79,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $66.55.

