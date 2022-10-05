Tnf LLC Sells 20,581 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tnf LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,363. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

