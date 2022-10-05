Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 11,253 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 4,507,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.18. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Toast by 5,493.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 237,699 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 28,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,493 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 117,618.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 588,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.59.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

