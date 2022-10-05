Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

NYSE TR opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $142.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 20.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

