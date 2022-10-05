Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Toray Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

TRYIY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

