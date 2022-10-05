Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 40,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,733,567 shares.The stock last traded at $64.22 and had previously closed at $65.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

