Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.01. 10,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.42. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

