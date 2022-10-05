Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 4,759 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.33. 15,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,947. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.