Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,223,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE WM traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $166.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average is $160.59.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

