Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.84 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,968,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,403,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.