Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $5.89 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.43. 44,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

