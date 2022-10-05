Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 241 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 15,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

NYSE BLK traded down $15.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $575.85. 6,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.23 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

