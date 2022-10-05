Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 29,875 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises 1.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,793.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,153 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMDV traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,581 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

