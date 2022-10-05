Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 5,665 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 1.2 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. 39,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

