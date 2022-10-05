Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 646 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. 36,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

