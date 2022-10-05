Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.23% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 443,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.0% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 210,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 66.8% during the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 385,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 223,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074,088. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $74.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

