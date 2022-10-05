Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,239.71.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 3.1 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.