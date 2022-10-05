Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Toyota Motor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.54. 2,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,427. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

