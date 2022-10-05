TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX) Insider Buys £19,950 in Stock

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($24,105.85).

TPXimpact Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of LON:TPX opened at GBX 38 ($0.46) on Wednesday. TPXimpact Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 25.20 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The firm has a market cap of £34.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00.

TPXimpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. TPXimpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

