Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Trading Up 1.4%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 76,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 89,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGAN shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transphorm

Transphorm Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Transphorm by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,675,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Transphorm during the first quarter worth about $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Transphorm during the first quarter worth about $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transphorm during the first quarter worth about $4,307,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth about $2,646,000.

(Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.