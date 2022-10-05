Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Trading Up 1.4%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 76,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 89,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TGAN shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.
Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.
