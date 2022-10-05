Triple Point Income VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.76 (LON:TPVE)

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Income VCT Stock Performance

TPVE opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.89 million and a P/E ratio of 115.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.46. Triple Point Income VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($0.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Get Triple Point Income VCT alerts:

Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, crematorium management, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, and hydro electric power sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.