TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
TrueUSD Coin Profile
TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,210,891,352 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trueusd.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
