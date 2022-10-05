Truist Financial Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

