TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Trading Down 3.6%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

