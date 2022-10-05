Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.67. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 47,705 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Tuniu Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.53.
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
