Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.67. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 47,705 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tuniu Co. ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Tuniu worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.