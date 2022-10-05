Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

