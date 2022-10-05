Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Twitter Stock Up 22.2 %

NYSE TWTR opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twitter

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

