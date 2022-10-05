Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $54.20. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 802,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 12,263,210 shares.The stock last traded at $51.03 and had previously closed at $52.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

