U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

