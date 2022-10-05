U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 31,076 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the average daily volume of 13,672 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JETS. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

JETS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,062. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

