UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.30

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.30 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBJF. Barclays reduced their price objective on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

UCB Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

