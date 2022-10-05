Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,229 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.76%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.