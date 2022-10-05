Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,175 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

