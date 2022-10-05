Ultra Clear (UCR) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ultra Clear Coin Profile
Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.
Buying and Selling Ultra Clear
