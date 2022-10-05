Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 113,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,434 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.