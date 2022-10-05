Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 113,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,434 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

