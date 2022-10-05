Umbria Network Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges (UMBR)

Umbria Network (UMBR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Umbria Network has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbria Network has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $10,911.00 worth of Umbria Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbria Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00004342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Umbria Network

Umbria Network’s launch date was April 24th, 2021. Umbria Network’s total supply is 5,535,158 coins. The Reddit community for Umbria Network is https://reddit.com/r/UmbriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Umbria Network is umbria.network. Umbria Network’s official Twitter account is @NetworkUmbria and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Umbria Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbria is a decentralised protocol (Defi) on Ethereum that enables the creation of tokenised money markets. These money markets will enable users to accrue interest.”

